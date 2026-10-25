In Uttarakhand's Kotdwar, Beneficiaries Get 'Pucca House' Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Owning a home is a dream that everyone habours. It's a place where a family feels secure, children's futures are nurtured, and life finds a new direction.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is making this dream true of lakhs of citizens, belonging to unprivileged and marginalised class.

The Central government scheme has brought smiles on lakhs of families as they moved from 'kuchha homes' (slum dwellings) to 'pucca ghar' (concrete houses).

The PMAY scheme has brought relief to thousands of families in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar as well as the eligible beneficiaries have got a permanent home of their own.

In Kotdwar Municipal Corporation area of ​​Pauri Garhwal district, the residents are counting the benefits of PMAY scheme and thanking the state government for the assistance.

Many families, who once lived under fragile, makeshift roofs -- struggled to cope up with leaking water from roof during the rains and enduring the harsh elements of the weather, have now moved to a concrete house of their own. The joy is palpable on their faces, with most of them expressing deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jagmohan Singh, a resident of Saneh area in Kotdwar, told IANS that when he lived in a makeshift house, he and his family had to endure the hardships of the rainy season, extreme heat, and cold.

"But, thanks to the PMAY, those struggles have vanished, and as my entire family is now living a comfortable life," he said.

Beneficiary Pushpa Devi said that in the past, she lived in constant fear regardless of the season. But, now, with a permanent roof over her head, all those difficulties have vanished.

P.L. Shah, the Municipal Commissioner of Kotdwar, told that the PMAY is being implemented within the Municipal Corporation area.

Till date, 1,773 beneficiaries have received support under the scheme, enabling them to live a life of dignity and pride.

Notably, the PMAY has not only brought about social improvements in the lives of beneficiaries but also instilled a sense of self-confidence and new hope.