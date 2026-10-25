He Stole His Uncle's Gold To Buy A Thar, Then Invited Him To The Car Puja

A bizarre theft in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district has ended with the arrest of a 19-year-old youth who allegedly stole gold jewellery from his own uncle's home to purchase a brand-new Mahindra Thar SUV. In an astonishing twist, the teenager even invited the victimised uncle to attend the vehicle's traditional puja ceremony before police caught on to the crime.

In #Kolhapur, #Maharashtra, a 19-year-old nephew stole 15 tolas of gold from his uncle's house and sold it for around 10 lakh rupees to buy a new Mahindra #Thar.

And for the car's puja ceremony, he invited that very same uncle whose house he'd stolen from!

The nephew not only bought the Thar but also got blessings from the uncle

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 24, 2026

How the Theft Unfolded in Satave Village

The accused, identified as Samar Chavan from Satave village in Kolhapur, targeted the home of his uncle, Umesh Maruti Chavan, about a month ago. Samar managed to steal around 21 sovereigns (approximately 15 tolas) of gold ornaments belonging to Umesh and his wife.

After securing the loot, Samar sold the stolen jewellery to a local village goldsmith, Sangram Babaso, for nearly Rs 10 lakh. He immediately used the proceeds to purchase his dream vehicle, a Mahindra Thar. Seeking to celebrate his new acquisition, the teenager hosted a ceremony and invited several relatives, including the very uncle whose house he had robbed.

Selective Theft Raises Police Suspicion

The crime came to light recently when Umesh Maruti went searching for the family jewellery to wear for an upcoming function, only to discover that it had disappeared. Surprisingly, while the gold belonging to Umesh and his wife was gone, gold items owned by Samar's grandmother were left completely untouched in the same house.

Realising something was amiss, Umesh lodged a formal complaint with the local police. Investigating officers quickly deduced that an insider was involved. The fact that the thief selectively targeted specific jewellery while ignoring other valuables strongly pointed towards someone familiar with the household routines and storage places.

Sudden SUV Purchase Leads to Breakthrough

While probing local leads, officers noticed that 19-year-old Samar had suddenly acquired a high-end Mahindra Thar despite having no clear source of significant income. The sudden influx of funds raised immediate flags for the investigative team.

Upon being taken in for questioning, Samar cracked under interrogation and confessed to stealing his uncle's gold to fund the SUV purchase. Police subsequently arrested the goldsmith, Sangram Babaso, for knowingly purchasing stolen property, and both individuals now face legal action under relevant statutory provisions.