Oktay Saral Confirms Departure From Post As Turkish President's Chief Adviser
The journalist noted he had spoken with Saral by phone and asked whether he had been dismissed.
Saral confirmed the reports.
“We are not permanent in our positions. Mr. President (Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan - ed.) appointed us to this position, and I left at his direction. I have no grievances against anyone,” Saral said in response to the journalist's question.
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