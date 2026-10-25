Gujarat School Trains Students For Careers In Police, Central Armed Forces Alongside Academics

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 25 (IANS) Students at Gujarat government's Raksha Shakti School are being trained in discipline, physical fitness and teamwork alongside their academic studies, with a focus on preparing them for careers in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state police forces.

Located on the campus of Rashtriya Raksha University in Lavad area of Gandhinagar, the residential school is run by the state government under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

It provides education from Class 6 to Class 12, combining classroom learning with physical training and activities aimed at developing students' mental and physical abilities.

The school was established on the lines of a Sainik School to provide specialised training to students aspiring to join the security and defence sectors.

Its programme places particular emphasis on discipline, fitness, teamwork and a sense of responsibility, alongside preparation for academic and competitive examinations.

Students take part in drills as part of their routine, while sports such as football and volleyball are included to support their physical and mental development.

The school's approach seeks to familiarise students with the discipline and physical demands associated with careers in uniformed services while they continue their formal education.

Training alongside academics is intended to help them prepare for future challenges and pursue opportunities in the security sector.

Ayush Parmar and Smit Kumar Patel, students at the school, spoke about their experiences in the programme.

Ritu, a teacher at the school, highlighted the role of drills and sports in students' physical and mental development.

B.R. Rao, Director of Raksha Shakti School, spoke about the institution's focus on preparing students for careers in the Central Armed Police Forces and state police forces through specialised training.

By combining school education with physical conditioning and structured activities, the institution aims to give students an early foundation for pursuing careers in the police and other security services, while preparing them for the requirements of competitive examinations.