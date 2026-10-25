Jalgaon Goods Vehicle Accident Leaves Over 20 Tribal People Injured

Jalgaon Goods Vehicle Accident

Over 20 tribal people were injured after a goods vehicle met with an accident due to axle failure in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Sunday. Among the injured, four are women and at least three young children under the age of 12.

Medical Updates on Victims

Casualty Medical Officer, Government Medical College Hospital, Jalgaon, Dr Niranjan Deshmukh, told ANI, "About 22 people were brought to us, and all have been admitted. Among them, three are critically injured and are currently undergoing intensive care. There are at least four women, and the rest are men. There are also three to four young children, all under the age of 12."

Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

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