Om Birla Holds Bilateral Talks With Russian Delegation Ahead Of Forum

Bilateral Talks Between India and Russia

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Ahead of the two-day Forum, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a bilateral meeting with the Parliamentary Delegation from Russia, led by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. Lok Sabha Secretariat stated that during the meeting, Indian and Russian Parliamentary Delegations underscored the need for strengthening cooperation at global fora and collective efforts to combat terrorism.

Extending a warm welcome to Volodin and his Delegation on behalf of the Parliament of India and 1.4 billion Indians, Birla highlighted the special and time-tested friendship between India and Russia, rooted in mutual trust, respect and shared aspirations. He also appreciated Russia's consistent support for India in its fight against terrorism and stressed that the international community must demonstrate unity and resolve towards terrorism, and work together for global peace.

Strategic Partnership and Global Cooperation

Noting that the two countries would complete 80 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, he emphasised that the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership has been further strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin.

Strengthening Parliamentary Engagement

Emphasising the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, Birla called for sustained institutional engagement between Lok Sabha and the State Duma through regular meetings of the India-Russia Inter-Parliamentary Commission and exchanges of parliamentary delegations, particularly young and women parliamentarians, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Referring to India's BRICS Presidency in 2026, Birla emphasised the importance of a people-centric approach and sought Russia's active participation in strengthening cooperation among BRICS Parliaments. He highlighted the need for collective efforts to address contemporary global challenges, including climate change and terrorism, and underscored the importance of making international institutions more responsive to changing global circumstances.

Birla also reiterated the need for reforms of the United Nations Security Council and conveyed his appreciation for Russia's continued support for India's permanent membership of the Council. During the meeting, Birla also highlighted opportunities for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy, industry and other sectors.

Underscoring the importance of cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts as vital pillars of bilateral relations, he observed that the deep affection and goodwill shared by the peoples of India and Russia provide a strong foundation for further expanding cooperation.

Trade, Investment, and Future Outlook

Noting the growing scope of cooperation in trade, industry and agriculture, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin stressed the need to promote joint business ventures and remove obstacles to bilateral trade and investment. He also underscored the importance of regular exchanges between the State Duma and the Parliament of India, including through multilateral platforms such as BRICS.

He reaffirmed Russia's commitment to strengthening cooperation in cultural and humanitarian spheres and enhancing people-to-people exchanges, the Lok Sabha Secretariat noted. Expressing confidence in the future of India-Russia relations, he observed that sustained parliamentary engagement and closer cooperation across diverse sectors would contribute to further deepening the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

Forthcoming Parliamentary Forum

Later in the day, Birla met Parliamentary Delegations from Cuba, Egypt and Belarus and engaged in mutually enriching and productive discussions. On Monday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would grace the event and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations.

The Forum would deliberate on the overarching theme of“Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development.” It would facilitate consensus-based dialogue through four high-level sessions themed on Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability, the Lok Sabha Secretariat highlighted.

In addition, a special meeting of the Chairpersons of the International Affairs Committees of the parliaments of BRICS member and partner countries will be held to deliberate on parliamentary diplomacy, capacity building and the exchange of best practices. Alongside high-level plenary sessions, parallel meetings and bilateral exchanges, the conference would also feature a cultural programme. The Vice-President of India will host a banquet in honour of the distinguished guests. The conference will conclude on 27 October, 2026. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)