Mumbai Police Detain 140 During Two Separate Unauthorized Protests

Mumbai Police Detains 140 Protesters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Sunday detained around 140 people from Shivaji Park and Chaityabhoomi in Dadar for attempting to stage two separate unauthorised protests, including a student-led demonstration over the death of an IIT Bombay student. According to police officials, around 20 to 25 student protesters had gathered at Chaityabhoomi to take out an unsanctioned candlelight march. The students were staging a demonstration to express deep disappointment and outrage over the alleged lack of administrative and police action in the death case of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode. Police have detained all the protesters, and the process of releasing them is also underway.

Simultaneously, police took action against another unsanctioned gathering at the nearby Shivaji Park, where approximately 120 individuals had congregated for a scheduled "Adivasi Gen Z" protest. "At Shivaji Park, approximately 120 people who had gathered for an unauthorised Adivasi Gen Z protest scheduled for today were taken to the police station. The process of releasing them is underway," Mumbai Police said.

Investigation into Sahil Wakode Case

The case pertains to Sahil Wakode, a second-year IIT Bombay student, who died by suicide on September 18. His family subsequently alleged that he had faced caste-based harassment and mental harassment at the institute and named Professor Doolla among those against whom they raised allegations. The allegations are being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch. The Mumbai Crime Branch had earlier taken over the investigation from Powai Police and has been examining digital and other evidence as part of the probe. Investigators have also been questioning students, faculty members and staff connected with the case.

Professor Doolla Questioned by Crime Branch

Earlier on October 3, the Crime Branch recorded the statement of IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayan Doolla in connection with the death of student Sahil Wakode, with the professor denying allegations levelled against him. According to sources, Doolla was questioned for around eight to 10 hours on Friday at the IIT Bombay campus in Powai. During his statement, Doolla told the Crime Branch that he had followed the guidelines and procedures prescribed by the institute while dealing with the student, sources said. The professor also denied using any caste-based or derogatory words during his interaction with Sahil. Doolla further denied the allegations made against him in connection with the case and maintained that he had acted in accordance with the institutional guidelines, sources said.

The Crime Branch is expected to examine Doolla's statement alongside the statements of other persons questioned in the case and the evidence collected during the investigation. The investigation remains underway. (ANI)

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