Building Collapse In Delhi Harsh Vihar Triggers Major Rescue Operation

Building Collapse in Harsh Vihar

A building collapsed in Milan Garden, Harsh Vihar, Delhi, on Sunday evening, prompting the Delhi Fire Services to dispatch five fire tenders to the spot. Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, fire brigade and Civil Defence working to clear the debris. The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the incident at 6:46 PM.

Construction Challenges and Site Conditions

Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba said the building was originally an old, single-storey structure, with an additional floor being constructed on top of it. Explaining the challenges faced by the rescue teams, he said,“We received a call that a building had collapsed. The original structure was an old, single-storey building; an additional floor was being constructed on top. The area is completely enclosed, making it difficult to even identify exactly which building collapsed.”

Ongoing Rescue Efforts

He said multiple agencies had reached the spot and were working together to carry out the rescue operation.“Rescue teams are currently at work-the NDRF has arrived, along with the local police, the fire brigade, and Civil Defence personnel. Everyone, including the residents, is working together. They are clearing a significant amount of debris from the sides,” Lamba said. The officer added that the NDRF had brought specialised resources to assist in the operation.“The NDRF has arrived, bringing their dog squad and other resources,” he said.

However, no one had been rescued at the time of his statement.“No one has been rescued yet. There is a possibility of people being trapped underneath, but nothing is confirmed at this stage,” Lamba said.

Reported Cause and Potential Victims

A resident suggested that the collapse may have occurred while a concrete slab was being laid for the additional floor. Describing the sequence of events, the resident said,“A concrete slab was being cast for the building. The existing lower slab was weak, and a new one was being laid on top of it. As a result, the lower slab gave way, causing the entire new slab above it to collapse.”

The resident further said that, according to the family members, two people might be trapped inside the building.“Based on what the family members are saying, two of their people are trapped inside,” the resident said. However, the number of people trapped and the circumstances surrounding the collapse have not yet been officially confirmed. Rescue teams continue to clear the debris as the operation progresses.

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