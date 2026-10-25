West Point To Host Veterans Day Broadcasts And Army-Air Force Weekend Events

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WEST POINT, N.Y. - The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is proud to host a series of athletic competitions and national sports broadcasts Nov. 7–8, including FOX Sports Veterans Day Salute to Service programming and the annual Army–Air Force football game at Michie Stadium.

These events will provide attendees and viewers at home with an inside look at West Point, as well as honorably connect our military veterans, their families, and Army community with the public.

“Veterans Day reminds us that our Nation's strength rests on generations of Americans willing to serve and sacrifice for something greater than themselves. At West Point, we honor their courage by preparing the next generation of leaders of character to carry forward that legacy of selfless service, grounded in Duty, Honor, Country,” said U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. James B. Bartholomees III.

The Veterans Day initiative reflects FOX Sports commitment to recognizing the contributions of military personnel, veterans and their families and providing a national platform to honor those who serve.

The weekend will bring together cadet-athletes, visiting teams, media representatives, alumni and spectators for events highlighting intercollegiate athletics and the service and sacrifice of America's military community.

The public should plan for increased traffic, security screening and potential delays when traveling to West Point, particularly Saturday, Nov. 7, when the Army–Air Force football game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Army-Air Force Weekend Events:

Friday, Nov. 6 The Army-Air Force dual boxing matches are scheduled at the U.S. Military Academy Prep School starting at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Army–Air Force Rifle Competition Army West Point Rifle is scheduled to compete against the Air Force at 8 a.m. at the Tronsrue Marksmanship Center. Spectator access and parking arrangements should be confirmed through Army West Point Athletics.

FOX Sports BIG NOON KICKOFF FOX Sports will bring its BIG NOON KICKOFF college football pregame show to West Point as part of its Veterans Day initiative honoring servicemembers and veterans. The program's regular broadcast begins at 10 a.m.

Cadet Review Parade The traditional Cadet Review Parade will take place on the Plain at 4:30 p.m.

Army vs. Air Force Football The Army West Point Black Knights will face the Air Force Falcons at 7:30 p.m. at Michie Stadium. The annual matchup brings together two of the nation's service academies in a nationally recognized collegiate football rivalry. Spectators should consult official Army West Point Athletics announcements for ticketing, parking, stadium entry procedures and game-day requirements.

Sunday, Nov. 8

FOX NFL SUNDAY - Veterans Day Initiative FOX Sports will feature the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, as part of its Veterans Day programming beginning at 11a.m. The initiative recognizes the contributions and sacrifices of servicemembers, veterans and military families.

President's Trophy Rifle Competition Army West Point Rifle is scheduled to host the President's Trophy rifle competition at 9 a.m. at the Tronsrue Marksmanship Center. The competition includes teams representing the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and U.S. Naval Academy. Spectator access and parking details should be confirmed through Army West Point Athletics.

Additional Information A potential Patriot League men's soccer quarterfinal also falls within the weekend's postseason schedule. The date, venue, opponent, and kickoff time must be confirmed before the event is included in the official West Point schedule.

Traffic, Access and Visitor Information Visitors should allow additional time for installation entry and travel around West Point, especially Saturday afternoon and evening. Increased traffic and security screening may affect access to Michie Stadium and surrounding areas.

The public is encouraged to check official Army West Point Athletics announcements for the latest schedules, ticketing information, parking instructions and event-specific access requirements. For the latest athletic schedules, visit

About West Point The U. S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal service academy located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded in 1802 as America's first college of engineering and continues today as the world's preeminent leader development institution, consistently ranked among top colleges in the country. Its mission is to build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets to be commissioned leaders of character committed to the Army Values and ready for a lifetime of service to the Army and Nation. For more information, go to

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West Point to Host Veterans Day Broadcasts and Army-Air Force Weekend Events News Provided By DVIDS - Georgia October 25, 2026, 16:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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