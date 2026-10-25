STRAIT OF HORMUZ - The commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) visited the Strait of Hormuz, Oct. 25, as U.S. forces reach the milestone of assisting Gulf partners in exporting more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil since summer.

Adm. Brad Cooper observed the current operational environment while flying in a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook over the international waterway. More than 3,000 commercial vessels have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz with support from CENTCOM forces over the last six months.

"We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Gulf partners and the shipping industry," said Cooper. "This visit underscores our strong commitment to continued freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

Momentum has continued to build in recent months since American forces successfully cleared the strait's international shipping lanes of sea mines laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

During the trip, Cooper met with the U.S. service members who supported the mine clearance mission. He thanked them for their continued commitment and dedication.

"Today, primary transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz remain free and clear of Iranian sea mines thanks to incredible efforts by our people," said Cooper. "We remain intensely focused on keeping commercial traffic flowing as we work with our teammates in the U.S. interagency, Gulf Cooperation Council, and shipping industry."

In recent months, over 95% of ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz have sailed through safely despite the IRGC's unwarranted aggression, clearly demonstrating that the United States and regional partners control the international waterway.

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CENTCOM Commander Visits Strait of Hormuz during Milestone Week News Provided By DVIDS - Georgia October 25, 2026, 16:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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