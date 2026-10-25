BJP Leader Files Complaint Against Mallikarjun Kharge Over Derogatory Remark On PM Modi's Father In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 25 (IANS) A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has filed a complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at Patna's Kotwali police station over his controversial remark concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father during a Congress event in the Bihar capital on Sunday.

Krishna Kumar, a member of the BJP's state working committee, submitted the complaint, seeking an investigation into the remark made by Kharge during a programme at Bapu Sabhagar to mark the birth anniversary of Bihar's first Chief Minister Sri Krishna Singh.

In his complaint, Krishna Kumar said he learned about the alleged remark through television news coverage and was deeply hurt by the statement.

He added that making derogatory comments about an individual's family on a public platform was a sensitive matter and stressed the need to maintain dignity and mutual respect in public life.

The complainant requested the police to examine news reports, video footage and other available evidence to establish the exact words used by Kharge and the context in which they were spoken.

He also urged the police to initiate appropriate legal action if the investigation established that any law had been violated.

The controversy erupted during Kharge's address at the Congress programme.

While the Congress President was criticising Prime Minister Modi, a person in the audience reportedly interjected that the Prime Minister was not going anywhere.

Kharge responded, "Even PM Modi's father will have to go", triggering a political row.

Videos of the incident reportedly showed Congress workers confronting and assaulting the individual who had interrupted the speech.

The circumstances surrounding the altercation have also drawn attention.

The remark prompted strong reactions from BJP leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Nitin Nabin criticised Kharge's statement, while Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary demanded an apology from both Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Choudhary described the remark as unfortunate and accused the Congress leadership of displaying hostility towards the Prime Minister's family.

He demanded an immediate apology, saying that political differences should not lead to personal attacks against family members.

The incident has intensified the political confrontation between the BJP and Congress in Bihar.

The complaint has sought a formal investigation, with the exact context of the statement and any potential legal implications to be assessed by the authorities.