Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Mallikarjun Kharge For Remarks On PM Modi

Ravi Shankar Prasad Condemns Kharge

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday strongly condemned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming the comments "shameful and undignified." Speaking to ANI, Prasad said that the Congress party routinely attacks democratic institutions and leaders whenever faced with electoral defeat.

"The statement made by Mallikarjun Kharge in Patna regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late father is shameful and undignified, and reflects an incredibly base and hateful mindset. He is the national president of the Congress Party. What does this signify? Whenever the party faces repeated electoral defeats, it attacks the electoral process, the institutions that conduct elections, and our constitutional bodies," he said.

Reactions from BJP Leaders

Criticising the Congress party, Prasad said that the more "shameful" remarks Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, make against PM Modi, the more resounding a response they receive from the public.

"It has become so desperate that it has resorted to making such remarks about the Prime Minister of India. They never seem to learn any lessons. Whether it is Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders, Kharge himself, or Sonia Gandhi, the more base and shameful remarks they have made against the Prime Minister, the more resounding the response they have received from the people of India. I condemn this in the strongest possible terms," he said.

Sarbananda Sonowal Weighs In

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that targeting deceased family members violates political dignity and public decorum.

"In politics, violation of personal dignity in the name of opposition cannot be acceptable. The alleged indecent remark made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Patna regarding the late father of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reprehensible. In democracy, there should be debate on ideas and policies, not targeting of families and deceased relatives. Maintaining decorum and respect in public life is the responsibility of every political party," he said in a post on X.

A ruckus broke out during Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Shri Krishna Singh in Patna, Bihar. During the address, a person present at the event said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, Kharge said,“Modi ka baap bhi jayega.” (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)