India Held To Draw By Grenada In FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Baku, Oct 25 (IANS) India continued their unbeaten run at the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026 after a 3-3 draw against Grenada in their third Group K match at the Hovsan Competition Complex Pitch 1B on Sunday.

However, the team would see these as two points lost rather than a point gained, as they led 3-0 with 11 minutes remaining.

Macdonnish Ngairangbam's (3') opener set the tempo of the first half. Skipper C. Lalhmingropuia (22') doubled the lead soon after the restart with a solid strike. A brilliant individual effort from Ronandev Aheibam (29') extended the lead to 3-0. Grenada then responded with a six-minute blitz. Jaywarni Noel's brace alongside Kai Wilson's long-range strike saw both sides share the spoils at the full-time whistle.

This was India's second match of the day. Bibiano Fernandes' boys had won 2-1 against Cameroon in the morning.

On a cloudy afternoon in Baku, India started off with intensity from the opening whistle, keeping Grenada pinned in their own half. The early dominance paid quick dividends in the third minute when Nibas Meetei Wahengbam's through ball from the right into the Grenada box allowed Macdonnish Ngairangbam to latch onto it and tap it past the advancing Grenada keeper, Kharin Steele, to give India a 1-0 lead.

The young Indian side then maintained the momentum for the remainder of the first half, relentlessly creating chances. R Lalremruatfela saw a first-time strike tipped over the crossbar, while Macdonnish's half-volley nearly doubled the lead in the 10th minute, only to be denied off the goal line.

Grenada offered a brief threat in the 15th minute through Jaywarni Noel when his effort went wide, but India was quick to regain control. In the 17th minute, Lalremruatfela produced a brilliant solo run down the right touchline, beating his marker before striking the post from an acute angle.

After the restart, Bibiano Fernandes' side doubled their advantage in the 22nd minute through C Lalhmingropuia. Following a long ball from Soumojit Sarkar that bounced off Grenada defender Omari McSween, Lalhmingropuia reacted quickest outside the penalty area. Chesting the ball, he let it drop to his feet before firing a powerful strike into the net to make it 2-0.

The Blue Colts struck again seven minutes later through Ronandev Aheibam when he embarked on a solo run down the left. He danced past two defenders, burst into the box and calmly slotted home to stretch the lead to 3-0.

But right when the match seemed settled, the Caribbean side struck through Jaywarni Noel and Kai Wilson to make it 3-2 by the 33rd minute. Grenada's equaliser arrived in the 37th minute through Noel, who tapped home his second after a free-kick.

Other simultaneous Group K fixtures saw both Cameroon and Senegal pick up 6-1 wins against Laos and Bahrain, respectively. Despite that, the Blue Colts remain the only unbeaten side in the group with seven points. Cameroon and Senegal follow with six points each. Bahrain have four, while Laos and Grenada have one each.

India will conclude the qualification stage with two remaining matches on Monday, facing Bahrain at 14:15 IST before taking on Senegal at 21:00 IST.