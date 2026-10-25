(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Florida Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conduct the two-mile run during their annual Army Fitness Test. Florida Army National Guard units maintain U.S. Army physical fitness standards to ensure readiness for real-world operations.

Date Taken: 10.25.2026 Date Posted: 10.25.2026 11:08 Photo ID: 10047056 VIRIN: 261025-A-UK546-1010 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.9 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

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Florida Army National Guard Soldiers Conduct Annual... News Provided By Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office October 25, 2026, 16:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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