(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Florida Army National Guard Soldiers from the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade prepare for the Best Warrior Competition 2027 with a five-mile ruck march. The Florida Army National Guard conducts an annual Best Warrior Competition for espirt de corps, unit pride and the betterment of our Soldiers.

Date Taken: 10.25.2026 Date Posted: 10.25.2026 10:41 Photo ID: 10047023 VIRIN: 261025-A-UK546-1003 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.3 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

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Florida Guard Soldiers Prepare for Best Warrior... News Provided By Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office October 25, 2026, 16:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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