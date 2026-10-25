2Nd ODI: Harmanpreet, Deepti, Vaishnavi Take India To Series Win Over Zimbabwe (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Oct 25 (IANS) Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma struck centuries before left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma claimed her maiden four-wicket haul in international cricket as India beat Zimbabwe by 121 runs in the second women's ODI here at the BCA Stadium on Sunday to seal the three-match series 2-0 with a game to spare.

After Pratika Rawal made 61, Harmanpreet (126) and Deepti (106 not out) shared a record 153-run stand for the fifth wicket to power India to 328/6 after an early wobble. Zimbabwe made a spirited start in reply through Modester Mupachikwa (49) and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (46), but Vaishnavi's spell in the middle overs triggered a collapse as the visitors were bowled out for 207 in 48.5 overs.

Vaishnavi, who came into the playing eleven in place of the rested Kranti Gaud, ripped through the Zimbabwe line-up to finish with impressive figures of 4-39 from her 10 overs. Deepti then returned in the death overs to pick up 3-32 and round off a commanding all-round display. Apart from Vaishnavi and Deepti, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare and N Sree Charani picked a scalp each.

After electing to bat first, India were off to a shaky start. Nomvelo Sibanda struck in the very first over when Smriti Mandhana went for an ill-judged pull off a short, wide delivery and was caught at short third. Sibanda claimed her second scalp when Shafali Verma (8) pulled one low towards midwicket, where Nyasha Gwanzura held a sharp catch inches off the ground, a decision upheld by the TV umpire.

With India at 19/2, Harmanpreet and Pratika set about repairing the damage with a 124-run third-wicket partnership. Harmanpreet looked in control with her back-foot and off-side shots, while taking a liking to Sibanda and Tendai Makusha and finding the boundary ropes with a series of crisp drives and cuts. Pratika, who looked pristine, struck the first six of the match by lofting Makusha over long-on in the 10th over.

The pair brought up India's hundred in the 16th over, before Pratika completed her half-century off 57 balls and celebrated by stepping out to loft Loryn Phiri for a six straight down the ground. An over later, Harmanpreet reached her fifty off 51 deliveries.

Zimbabwe's fielding effort was also hit by injuries, with Mugeri-Tiripano hurting her right knee and captain Josephine Nkomo leaving the field after a diving stop. Nyasha finally broke the third-wicket stand in the 23rd over when Pratika, who was dropped on 59, swept straight into the hands of deep midwicket. She made 61 off 67 balls, laced with four boundaries and two sixes.

Leg-spinner Olinder Chare struck in the next over, as Tejal Hasabnis (3) skied a slog-sweep to mid-on. Harmanpreet, who was dropped on 66 by Nkomo at short midwicket, and Deepti then steadied the innings.

After Harmanpreet cut Nyasha for four, Deepti cashed in on some wayward bowling down the leg side, sweeping repeatedly to the fine-leg boundary while also cutting and pulling to race to 45 off 35 balls, with Harmanpreet unbeaten on 88 off as many balls at the second drinks break. Deepti then brought up her fifty off 37 balls in the 35th over by sweeping a Sibanda full toss past square leg.

Harmanpreet, meanwhile, moved through the nineties with a classy drive through extra cover off Makusha before completing her century off 101 balls with a fine sweep off Beloved Biza in the 41st over. It was her eighth ODI hundred, but Harmanpreet kept her celebration low-key - settling for a handshake with Deepti as the Indian dressing room rose to applaud.

Zimbabwe's woes in the field continued, with Harmanpreet getting two more lives. Michelle Mavunga failed to hold on to a diving chance at long-on, while Nomvelo spilled a chance at backward point.

The pair helped India race past 300 in the 46th over before Michelle finally ended Harmanpreet's stay by luring her into a big hit with a slower, fuller delivery that was caught by at long-off. Harmanpreet, who hit 15 boundaries in her 121-ball 126, walked back to a standing ovation from her teammates.

Her 153-run stand with Deepti is now India women's highest partnership for the fifth wicket or lower in ODIs, eclipsing the 122-run association between Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar against Pakistan in the 2022 ODI World Cup.

Richa Ghosh (7) fell soon after, holing out to long-on off a Tendai full toss in the 48th over. Deepti, however, made sure India finished strongly. She reached her second ODI hundred off 83 balls – her first ton since 2017 - in the final over by sweeping Tendai between short fine leg and square leg, and remained unbeaten on 106 off 86 balls, laced with 15 boundaries.

The sweep alone fetched her 36 runs, including eight boundaries. Deepti's 83-ball century is the fifth fastest ton by an India women's batter in ODIs, and she also became the first Indian woman to score a hundred at number six or lower, bettering Richa's 94 coming against South Africa in the 2025 ODI World Cup in Visakhapatnam.

Zimbabwe made a bright start to the chase as Modester cracked two boundaries off the first two balls from Sayali. The Indian seamers struggled with their lines early on as Modester continued to cash in on anything short or on the pads. But India struck through spin in the ninth over when Charani had Loryn Phiri (6) caught by short midwicket and end a 38-run opening stand.

Chipo then took the attack to the spinners, hitting three fours in a Charani over. She added 69 for the second wicket with Modester before Sayali got a breakthrough in the 23rd over by castling her for 46 through the gate with one that nipped back in.

Vaishnavi, who bowled slower through the air, then turned the game decisively in India's favour. Switching to over the wicket, the left-arm spinner picked up her maiden ODI wicket when Modester fell one short of a fifty, as she sliced straight to backward point.

Beloved Biza (34) tried to keep Zimbabwe in the hunt with some aggressive strokes against the spinners, but was trapped lbw by Vaishnavi after India successfully reviewed the decision. Vaishnavi then bowled Michelle Mavunga (3) with a classic flighted delivery that clipped the top of off-stump.

Zimbabwe skipper Josephine Nkomo, who survived a dropped chance by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, was also undone by Vaishnavi's flight and was trapped lbw for 20 with the DRS failing to save her.

Nyasha Gwanzura briefly entertained with the first six of the Zimbabwe innings, but Deepti trapped her lbw, while having Nomvelo Sibanda edged the next ball to slip. Though Deepti missed out on a hat-trick, she returned to dismiss Tendai Makusha with a leading edge to backward point. Jintimani wrapped up the innings in the 49th over and also got her first ODI wicket when Chiedza Dhururu chipped straight to cover, as India got another comprehensive win.

Brief Scores: India 328/6 in 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 126, Deepti Sharma 106 not out; Nomvelo Sibanda 2-38, Nyasha Gwanzura 1-43) beat Zimbabwe 207 all out in 48.5 overs (Modester Mupachikwa 49, Chipo Mugari-Tiripano 46; Vaishnavi Sharma 4-39, Deepti Sharma 3-32) by 121 runs