Motor Vehicle Crash Fatal
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A3008926
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/24/2025 1554 hours
STREET: Plunkton Rd
TOWN: Warren
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Southview Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Gravel and Dirt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile #1
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT
PASSENGER: Juvenile #2
AGE: 14
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: Minor Injuries and Fatality
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center and University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Plunkton Rd at the intersection of Southview Rd in Warren for a reported single vehicle crash. Investigation determined Juvenile #1 was driving south bound on Plunkton Rd in a Subaru Impreza at a high rate of speed and lost control while negotiating a curve in the roadway. Juvenile #1's vehicle left the right side of the roadway where it collided with a tree causing extensive damage to the passenger side front door and frame.
Juvenile #1 reported minor injuries in the crash and was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC) in Berlin for further evaluation. Juvenile #2 was flighted by Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) to the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVM) in Burlington for major injuries. After lifesaving efforts Juvenile #2 was pronounced deceased at the UVM from the injuries she sustained during the crash.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. There are no further details at this time.
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