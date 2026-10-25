MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A3008926

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/24/2025 1554 hours

STREET: Plunkton Rd

TOWN: Warren

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Southview Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Gravel and Dirt

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile #1

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

PASSENGER: Juvenile #2

AGE: 14

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: Minor Injuries and Fatality

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center and University of Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Plunkton Rd at the intersection of Southview Rd in Warren for a reported single vehicle crash. Investigation determined Juvenile #1 was driving south bound on Plunkton Rd in a Subaru Impreza at a high rate of speed and lost control while negotiating a curve in the roadway. Juvenile #1's vehicle left the right side of the roadway where it collided with a tree causing extensive damage to the passenger side front door and frame.

Juvenile #1 reported minor injuries in the crash and was transported to the Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC) in Berlin for further evaluation. Juvenile #2 was flighted by Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) to the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVM) in Burlington for major injuries. After lifesaving efforts Juvenile #2 was pronounced deceased at the UVM from the injuries she sustained during the crash.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. There are no further details at this time.

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Motor Vehicle Crash Fatal News Provided By Vermont State Police October 25, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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