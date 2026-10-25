RSS Organises Vijayadashami Pathasanchalan Procession In Ballari City

RSS Organises Pathasanchalan in Ballari

As part of Vijayadashami celebrations, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised a Pathasanchalan (route march) in Ballari city on Saturday. Swayamsevaks dressed in Ganavesh (uniform) marched in disciplined steps, drawing public attention. Organised with the resolve of Bharat's supreme glory and service to the nation, the RSS Pathasanchalan saw enthusiastic participation of swayamsevaks showcasing discipline and organisation.

The march started from Kittur Rani Chennamma School in the city and proceeded via Durgamma Gudi Circle, Royal Circle, Meenakshi Circle and Brucepet Circle. After that, it turned back and was scheduled to reach Kotturu Swamy Matha in front of Prabhat Talkies. The route march passing through the city's major circles and roads reflected discipline, organisational spirit and the resolve for national service among the swayamsevaks.

Tradition and Significance

Organising a route march on Vijayadashami is part of RSS tradition. It is held against the backdrop of the Sangh's foundation day. The swayamsevaks wear Ganavesh and march in disciplined formation in this programme. Through the march, the resolve to engage in nation-building work with the ideals of patriotism, national unity and social service was proclaimed.

Incident Reported in Jalgaon

In a separate incident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, a mild tension broke out in Kingaon village, located within the Yawal police station limits of Jalgaon district, after a group created a disturbance in opposition to a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh procession. The police deployed mild force to disperse the demonstrators and ensure the rally proceeded safely. Jalgaon Additional SP Sandeep Gavit elaborated on the incident, saying that a group objected to the RSS rally passing through and sat down on the road. The police team arrived at the scene and tried to reason with them. Upon their refusal, the police used mild force to remove them from the road and allow the RSS rally to pass through.

"Today, there was an RSS rally in Kingaon, within the Yawal police station limits. During the rally, one group objected to them passing through and sat down on the road. Senior police officers, including the SP, reached the scene and tried to reason with them. When they still refused to move, police used a mild lathi charge to clear the way, allowing the RSS rally to continue peacefully. Things are calm in the village right now. The entire police force is currently stationed in Kina village. Things have completely calmed down now. I'd like to urge everyone, on behalf of the police department, not to believe any rumours, and to report any information you have directly to the police," he said. Some of the people involved in stopping the rally were taken into custody.

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