Sarbananda Sonowal Visits Korea To Boost Maritime Shipbuilding Ties

Strengthening India-Korea Maritime Cooperation

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, began a four-day visit to South Korea on Sunday. He pitched India's maritime opportunity to Korean industry as the two countries work to expand shipbuilding cooperation and move India toward its goal of becoming one of the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.

Sonowal opened the trip in Busan, which he called the hub of Korea's maritime industry, with an interaction with Indian professionals working in Korean shipbuilding. India's Ambassador to South Korea, Gourangalal Das, welcomed the gathering and introduced the community, which included people from Samsung Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean, HD Hyundai, DNV and the Indian Register of Shipping. "Your presence in Korea, at the heart of one of the world's most advanced shipbuilding ecosystems, is a matter of pride for India," Sonowal said.

The VOYAGES Framework and Maritime Vision

He urged them to see the framework adopted by the two countries in April, during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to India, as more than a government agreement. The framework, called VOYAGES, covers cooperation in shipbuilding, shipping and maritime logistics. "I want you to see VOYAGES not merely as a government framework, but as a platform for your professional growth and for India's maritime future," Sonowal said.

India aims to become a globally competitive centre for shipbuilding, ship repair, maritime manufacturing and logistics under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, Sonowal said. India's Cabinet approved a series of policy incentives for the sector in September 2025.

Developing Talent and Strategic Partnerships

Sonowal said India will need many more shipbuilders, marine engineers, naval architects, designers, welders, project managers and technology specialists. He asked the professionals to bring their Korean experience home or to support Indian companies from Korea. "You can serve as living bridges between your networks in both countries," Sonowal said. He also encouraged them to mentor young Indian professionals and to take part in the India Ship Technology Centre and in the shipbuilding skills partnership between India and the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

Sonowal sought practical suggestions from the community on three issues: how to improve shipyard productivity and project execution, how to build a globally competitive skilled workforce, and how Indian and Korean industries can deepen cooperation in technology, manufacturing and innovation. "We are looking for partnership with Korea in shipbuilding, shipping, ports and maritime logistics," Sonowal said.

The schedule includes meetings with leaders of global shipbuilding industries, engaging with the maritime industry bodies and other maritime think tanks and research institutions. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will take part in a ministerial roundtable in Busan for World Maritime Day, with ministerial representation from major maritime nations of the world, along with the secretary-general of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), expected. (ANI)

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