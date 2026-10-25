Oruka Therapeutics To Host Conference Call To Report Week 16 Data For ORKA-001 From The Ongoing EVERLAST-B Trial On October 26, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis (PsO) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), today announced it will report Week 16 data for ORKA-001 from the ongoing EVERLAST-B Phase 2b trial in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis on Monday, October 26, 2026. Following the announcement, the company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Webcast Details

Oruka Therapeutics' live webcast of the EVERLAST-B results will begin on Monday, October 26th, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed via this link, or through the Investors section on the company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka's mission is to offer patients suffering from inflammatory diseases like plaque psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. For more information, visit and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Alan Lada

(650)-606-7911

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