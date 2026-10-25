From One Mile To Ultramarathons: Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson's Running Journey

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) For Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson, a Public Affairs Specialist with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, running one lap around a track once seemed impossible. Today, he has completed four marathons and a couple of ultramarathons. His journey began with a simple goal: run one mile a day.

Growing up with asthma, Evenson never considered himself an athlete. That changed in college when he met ordinary people training for marathons.

“I was like, well, maybe I can run a marathon,” he recalled.

His early attempts at distance running were unsuccessful, and cycling eventually became his preferred endurance sport. After joining the Air National Guard, he also participated in obstacle-course and adventure races, finding friendship and enjoyment in physical challenges.

In 2022, after returning from a deployment, friends introduced him to the Measly Mile Mafia, a local running group challenging members to run one mile every day for a year.

“I wasn't really a big runner, but that's like something easy, simple, and easy entry to something,” he said.

The group's encouragement helped Evenson build confidence and work toward longer distances. He registered for the 2024 Chicago Marathon, finishing in approximately 4 hours, 36 minutes. Although the experience was difficult, it motivated him to improve rather than quit.

“I think I can do better,” he said.

Since then, running has become more than a fitness goal. Evenson values the opportunity to disconnect from everyday pressures, challenge himself and encourage others.

“What I found the best way to get that is just to unplug and go run,” he said.

He also enjoys watching other runners accomplish goals they once thought impossible, recognizing that everyone has their own challenges and starting point.

“The emotions of an accomplishment is contagious,” he said.

For Evenson, the lesson is simple: running isn't reserved for natural athletes. Sometimes, building toward something extraordinary starts with one mile.

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From One Mile to Ultramarathons: Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson's Running Journey News Provided By DVIDS - Georgia October 25, 2026, 15:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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