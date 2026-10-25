Nayanthara Comes On Board Rajinikanth's Dharman

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Southern beauty Nayanthara has come on board Rajinikanth's 'Dharman'. The director of the much-anticipated drama, Ashwath Marimuthu, welcomed Nayanthara to the team with a social media post.

The makers of the drama, Raaj Kamal Films International, teased a new addition to the 'Dharman' cast on Sunday saying, "Some Eyes say it all (fire emoji) THE CHARISMA ARRIVES I Today at 7:02 PM"

A few hours after that, reacting to the post, the director penned, "Welcome on board mam," followed by a red heart and hug emoji.

In September, Ashwath Marimuthu had announced that the team had already wrapped up its third schedule of 'Dharman'.

Sharing the update on social media timelines, the filmmaker wrote, "3rd schedule Wrapped! #Dharman."

Meanwhile, actress Raashii Khanna, who will also be seen in a crucial role in 'Dharman', treated the netizens with a few photos of herself with co-stars Rajinikanth and Ram Pothineni from the Mysuru schedule of the drama.

Raashii shared on her IG, "A little glimpse into the world I have been living in for a while now in Mysore. Early morning workouts with Rajini sir and Ram, because apparently the day starts before the day starts. A little temple hopping, a little wandering, some UNO and lots of laughter yes, the Mysore dosa deserved its own moment. #dharman."

Backed by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran and co-produced by S Disney, under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media, renowned composer Anirudh has scored the tunes for 'Dharman', while the camera work for the film is by Niketh Bommi. Pradeep E Raghav has headed the editing department for the film.

It must be noted that Rajinikanth and Nayanthara have appeared together in 4 Tamil movies till now, 'Chandramukhi (2005)', 'Kuselan (2008)', and 'Darbar (2020)', and 'Annaatthe (2021)'.