When Vicky Kaushal Described His Perfect Relationship

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. However, back during his single days, the 'Chhaava' actor revealed what, according to him, a good relationship looks like.

As Vicky appeared on the adventure TV show 'Into The Wild' with Bear Grylls, he was asked about his marriage plans. The 'Uri' actor had replied, "I would love to, at some point."

He shared that he wanted to be with someone he could truly relax with. Someone who accepted him for both his strengths and flaws. He added that his partner should also help him grow as a person.

Vicky told Bear Grylls, "Someone I can relax with. Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding where you love each other for both your good and bad qualities. We should be able to make each other a better version of ourselves."

Meanwhile, after keeping everyone guessing about their relationship status, Katrina and Vicky finally got married in 2021 in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple welcomed their firstborn, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

Ever since tying the knot, these two never fail to shell couple goals.

In May, Katrina marked Vicky's first birthday with their son Vihaan. She posted some pictures with the birthday boy on social media, while their little munchkin also made an appearance.

Looking back at their beautiful journey together, Katrina wrote, "Happy Birthdayyyyyy....Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed...Prayer, patience, and faith... And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel.... My heart is full and grateful

"Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98) I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to.... (yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI, waterproofing, make up, health, business, all.“What if” situations in general and everything else in between," she added.