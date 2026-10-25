India Aims To Double Port Capacity Twice To Fuel Economic Growth Goals

India's Strategic Maritime Growth

India's port capacity needs to double twice over in the next two decades to support the country's expanding economy and growing role in international trade, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday during his visit to the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Speaking to ANI during his visit, Goyal said that while India has already doubled its port capacity over the past decade, further expansion would be necessary to meet the country's long-term economic ambitions through 2047. "I would think that despite having doubled the port capacity in a decade, the next two decades should see this capacity doubling twice over," Goyal said.

Modernization and Global Partnerships

He highlighted the need to modernise existing ports and develop new infrastructure with advanced technologies and improved operational efficiency. Goyal said India could benefit from the experience of the Port of Rotterdam, one of Europe's major maritime hubs, particularly in digitisation, cargo handling and port management. "We have a great opportunity to work with the Port of Rotterdam. We have a great interest in learning from the lessons that you have over the years," he said.

Digital Transformation and Customs

The minister also referred to Rotterdam's existing agreement with Kandla port in India to introduce newer technologies, saying there could be opportunities for several other Indian ports to establish similar partnerships. Responding to an ANI question on cooperation between customs authorities, Goyal said an agreement was already in place, and efforts were underway to improve port operations through digitisation. "We've already entered into an MOU and the customs authorities in India and the authorities of the Port of Rotterdam are engaged to see how we can digitise in India," he said. He added that the objective was to introduce modern standards, ensure faster evacuation of cargo and reduce the turnaround time of ships.

Maritime Workforce and Future Vision

Goyal also highlighted India's plans to strengthen its maritime workforce, saying the country aims to increase the number of Indian seafarers working across the global shipping industry from around 2.5 lakh to 10 lakh over the next decade. "Our idea is to take that up to about a million in the next decade. And with that target in mind, we are working with MSC and other shipping companies," he said. He further spoke about plans to establish a major maritime training university in Maharashtra in partnership with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), with the state government providing land and MSC investing in the institution.

India's maritime expansion is part of the government's broader Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which focuses on increasing port capacity, developing modern maritime infrastructure, improving logistics efficiency and strengthening the country's position in global trade. The government is also pursuing port-led development under the Sagarmala programme, alongside efforts to modernise ports and improve connectivity. Goyal's remarks came during his interaction with Port of Rotterdam CEO Boudewijn Siemons, as India looks to strengthen international cooperation and adopt advanced technologies to support its growing maritime sector.

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