Azerbaijani Wrestler Wins Gold At World Championships

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov has won the gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Competing in the 77kg weight category, Suleymanov defeated Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu 8-3 in the final to become world champion.

Earlier today, another member of Azerbaijan's national team, Eldeniz Azizli, competing in the 55kg category, defeated Iran's Payam Ahmadi 3-1 to claim his fifth world title.

Thus, Azerbaijani wrestlers have won two gold medals on the second day of the World Wrestling Championships in Astana.