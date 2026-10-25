Azerbaijani Wrestler Wins Gold At World Championships
Competing in the 77kg weight category, Suleymanov defeated Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu 8-3 in the final to become world champion.
Earlier today, another member of Azerbaijan's national team, Eldeniz Azizli, competing in the 55kg category, defeated Iran's Payam Ahmadi 3-1 to claim his fifth world title.
Thus, Azerbaijani wrestlers have won two gold medals on the second day of the World Wrestling Championships in Astana.
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