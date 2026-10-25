Varanasi Air Show: Manoeuvres By Rafale And Sukhoi Jets Leave Spectators Overjoyed

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Oct 25 (IANS) The final day of three-day long air show in Varanasi, organised to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) proved to be memorable as large number of people thronged the Ganga ghats to watch the daring and spectacular aerial display of fighter jets.

As fighter jets and helicopters performed aerial manoeuvres in the skies above the river Ganga under the 'Wings Over Ganga' event, hundreds of spectators saluted the valour of the Air Force, chanting slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" (Victory to Mother India).

Crowds had begun congregating at the Namo Ghat since Sunday morning, to witness this historic spectacle.

There was immense enthusiasm among public for first-of-its-kind air show in Kashi.

Abhinesh Singh, a local resident of Varanasi, said, "Amazing, unimaginable! I am 56-years-old, and in the history of these 56 years, this is the first time something like this has happened. As people say, 'everything is possible with PM Modi.'"

"It is because of Prime Minister Modi that the people of Kashi got to witness such a spectacular show. The arrangements made by the Air Force were excellent; everything was well-organised. This is a moment of pride for the residents of Kashi," he added.

Rajlakshmi Yadav remarked, "I have never seen anything like this in Kashi before. We can truly say, 'If it's Modi, it's possible.' Thanks to PM Modi that we, the people of Kashi, are getting to experience all of this."

Poonam Yadav said, "Kashi is considered a very beautiful and serene place, but seeing our modern-day 'Avengers'-our warriors-is incredibly inspiring for our youth. I believe that after this air show, 80 to 90 per cent of the young people will aspire to become pilots and warriors."

A local resident who travelled from Chandauli shared, "Ever since Narendra Modi ji became the country's Prime Minister, there has been significant development in Varanasi."

The highlight of the Air Show was the 'Alaknanda Formation', which showcased the synergy among India's three defence services.

During the display, a Chinook helicopter traced the number '94' in the sky, celebrating the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force.

The sky was filled with excitement as multiple fighter jets, including Sukhoi, Rafale, and Tejas roared over the river Ganga, accompanied by breathtaking manoeuvres from various helicopters. From children to the elderly, everyone could be seen capturing the spectacle on their mobile phones.