Cyclone Alert: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Likely In Coastal Andhra

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Oct 25 (IANS) Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 27–28 under the influence of the impending very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal, the IMD said on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts. It issued an Orange alert for both states.

The IMD also forecast extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha and Telangana on October 28 and in Chhattisgarh on October 28-29.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved southwestwards with a speed of 5 kmph during the past six hours, intensified into a deep depression and lay centered at 11.30 a.m. over the same region, about 420 km north-northwest of the Andaman Islands, 870 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 960 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 1060 km east-southeast of Machilipatnam, and 1130 km east of Bapatla.

It is very likely to move nearly southwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by early morning of October 26. Then it is very likely to move west-northwestwards over the east-central & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal around morning of October 27. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast around morning of October 28.

It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of October 28.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has advised fishermen not to venture out to sea. Fishermen have been advised to ensure that boats and fishing nets are securely tied down in safe locations.

Authority MD Prakhar Jain has also cautioned people against attempting to take selfies near the high waves on the beaches.

He urged people to remain extremely vigilant.

Authorities have issued a Red alert for Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Krishna districts for October 27. They have issued an Orange alert for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Guntur, Prakasam, Bapatla and Nellore districts.

Yellow alert has been issued for Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Anantapur districts.