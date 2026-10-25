Rahul Gandhi One Of The Biggest Liars, Says KTR

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 25 (IANS) BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as one of the biggest 'liars' in Indian politics, accusing him of turning a blind eye to the alleged corruption in Telangana

He said before the 2023 elections, Rahul Gandhi made 420 promises to the people of Telangana but was now avoiding them.

Despite travelling across the country, Rahul Gandhi seems to have lost track of Telangana. Rahul Gandhi has become untraceable, he remarked.

Rama Rao was speaking at a programme at BRS headquarters Telangana Bhavan to welcome senior minority leader from Khairatabad constituency, Jibran Sharif, into BRS.

The Congress promised to implement six guarantees within 100 days, fulfil 13 declarations and deliver on all 420 promises. More than 1,000 days have passed. What happened to Rahul Gandhi's 420 promises? asked Rama Rao.

He questioned why Rahul Gandhi, who travels across the country speaking about initiatives like "Chhatron Ki Goonj" (Voice of Students), lacks the courage to set foot in Telangana. He asserted that Rahul Gandhi has a responsibility to answer for the promises made to the people of Telangana.

The BRS leader alleged that while the BJP government in Delhi is dividing people, the Congress government in Telangana is looting the state

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi remains silent over corruption, as he was receiving a share of the funds. He remarked that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has become Rahul Gandhi's ATM card.

Reminding the Congress government of its promise to provide jobs to two lakh youth within the first year, he asked it to clarify the extent to which this pledge has been fulfilled.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, alleged that the Congress party, which had announced a special 'Minority Declaration' for the welfare of minority communities, has failed to implement the promises made in it. He questioned what became of the commitment to allocate a budget of Rs 4,000 crore for minority welfare.

He further questioned why the Congress government has failed to deliver on its promise to increase the 'Aasara' pension-introduced by the previous BRS administration-from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000. He also criticised the Congress for failing to fulfil its election promise to provide Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers, instead of the existing Rs 10,000.

KTR alleged that under Revanth Reddy's administration, various controversies and allegations of corruption are coming to light, one after another, within the state. Several questions are being raised regarding land dealings and business agreements involving the family members of those in the top echelons of the government.

He commented that the Congress party alone is insufficient to curb communal politics in the country, asserting that it lacks the political strength to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KTR claimed that public dissatisfaction with the current Congress government is on the rise. He pointed out that the people are observing the government's stance toward the poor, farmers, the unemployed, as well as BRS leaders and party workers.

He expressed confidence that the BRS government would return to power within the next year and a half. He declared that KCR would become Chief Minister once again in 2028 and that the BRS would strive to restore Telangana to its position as the number one state in the country.