ISL 2026-27: Sanathoi Strikes Late As Punjab FC Edge Churchill Brothers In Five-Goal Thriller

MENAFN - IANS) Goa, Oct 25 (IANS) Punjab FC snatched a dramatic 3-2 victory over Churchill Brothers in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with Konsam Sanathoi Singh scoring the winner deep into stoppage time. Messi Bouli (13') opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Sebastián Gutierrez (37') levelled the scores. Spaniard Alfred Planas (40') put the Shers ahead again, only for Gutierrez (45+2') to bring the hosts back into the game for a second time.

Punjab FC made an aggressive start, with Bishu Sharma firing narrowly over the crossbar from outside the box in the second minute. The visitors took the lead when Bouli was brought down inside the penalty area by Gaurav Bora. The striker made no mistake from the spot, sending his left-footed effort into the top-right corner to give Punjab FC a 1-0 advantage.

Churchill Brothers responded with greater attacking intent, as Trijoy Dias headed wide from a Gutiérrez cross following a set piece. Sayad Kadir was also kept busy at the other end, making saves to deny Manglenthang Kipgen and Planas as Punjab FC looked to extend their lead.

The hosts drew level when Vincy Barretto delivered a cross into the penalty area and Gutiérrez finished from close range, slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner. Punjab FC responded almost immediately, regaining the lead three minutes later. Finding space inside the box, Planas drilled a right-footed shot into the bottom-left corner to make it 2-1.

However, Churchill Brothers struck back in first-half stoppage time. Gutierrez scored his second goal of the match in the 45th minute, turning the ball into the bottom-left corner with a right-footed finish from close range to level the score at 2-2 before the break.

The second half saw both sides continue to look for a winner. Bouli came close to scoring again in the 55th minute, but his header from Planas' cross was saved by Kadir. At the other end, Wayde Lekay tested Punjab FC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh in the 75th minute, but his shot from the right side of the box was stopped.

Punjab FC continued to push forward in the closing stages. Bouli set up Konsam Sanathoi Singh for a shot from the centre of the box in the 82nd minute, but Kadir made the save. The visitors found their moment in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Bouli once again turned provider, picking out Sanathoi Singh inside the penalty area, and the forward fired a right-footed shot into the bottom-right corner to put Punjab FC ahead 3-2.

Churchill Brothers pushed for a late equaliser, with Lekay sending a long-range effort narrowly over the crossbar. Punjab FC held firm through the closing moments to claim a hard-fought victory in a thrilling encounter, with Sanathoi Singh's stoppage-time strike proving the difference.