Palestinian Delegation Condoles Jordanian Field Hospital In Nablus Over Karak Attack Victims

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) – A delegation comprising Palestinian public figures and official and community representatives on Sunday visited the Jordanian Field Hospital in the Palestinian Nablus governorate to offer condolences to the hospital's staff following the tragic incident in Karak.

During the visit, the delegation's members expressed their "profound" sorrow and sympathy to the Jordan's leadership and people and to the victims' families.

The delegation also affirmed the Palestinian people "firm" solidarity with Jordanian people under all circumstances.

The delegation lauded the noble humanitarian and medical role played by the Jordanian staff in Nablus and across various Palestinian governorates, valuing the ongoing efforts and "significant" sacrifices made by the Jordanians to support the Palestinian people.

For their part, the hospital's administration expressed their gratitude and appreciation for this "brotherly gesture and the sincere sentiments" shown by the Palestinian people.

It also underscored that such solidarity reflects the "deep-rooted, historic relations and strong bonds between the two brotherly nations," adding that the field hospital will continue to carry out its mission with the "utmost" dedication.

//Petra// AG