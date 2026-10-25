Patriarchate Of Alexandria Decries Terror Attack On Karak Church

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) - The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria and All Africa denounced on Sunday the terror attack targeting a church in the village of Hmoud, Karak Governorate.

In a statement, the Patriarchate said terrorism has "no religion as love remains stronger than hatred," noting that the minarets of mosques and church bells in Jordan will continue to symbolise national unity, which proves that "the will to live is stronger than any attempt to spread fear or division." The Patriarchate added that the attack will "fail to divide" Jordanians or shake the Kingdom's Muslim-Christian brotherhood, serving instead to boost national resolve.

Pope Theodore II conveyed his deep sorrow over the attack, according to the Patriarchate.

Expressing its condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II, the victims' families, and the Jordanian people, the Patriarchate voiced its confidence in Jordan's leadership and security forces to bring the perpetrators to justice and safeguard the Kingdom's security.

//Petra// HA