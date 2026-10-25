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Indonesia Condemns Terrorist Attack On Karak Church

Indonesia Condemns Terrorist Attack On Karak Church


Date: 2026-10-25 11:38:26

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 25 (Petra) – Government of the Republic of Indonesia condemned the brutal armed attack at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Karak Governorate, on 23 October 2026, which tragically claimed several lives and left others injured.

In a statement, Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its "firm" stance that all acts of terrorism and violence targeting innocent civilians and violating the sanctity of places of worship are entirely unjustifiable, regardless of their motives or perpetrators.

The statement said the Indonesian government and people extend their deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the victims' families, wish all those injured a speedy recovery.

On its stance, the statement noted that Indonesia stands in "full solidarity" with Jordan at all levels during this difficult time, adding that Indonesia "fully supports the firm" measures taken by the Jordanian authorities to maintain national stability and security.

//Petra// AG

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Jordan News Agency

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