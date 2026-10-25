Queen Offers Condolences To Families Of Karak Attack Victims

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, October 25 (Petra) – Her Majesty Queen Rania, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein and Her Royal Highness Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, Sunday offered condolences to the families of the victims of the attack on St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Hammoud village, Karak Governorate.

The condolences were extended at the Hammoud Charitable Society.

Her Majesty expressed her condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the victims' families, praying to God to grant the deceased mercy, their families patience and solace and the injured a speedy recovery.

//Petra// AK