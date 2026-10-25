Russian Attacks Spark Fires In Sumy Region, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

"Civilian infrastructure, agricultural machinery and a non-residential building came under attack in the Svesa and Stepanivka communities, as well as a private household in Yampil," the statement said.

Rescuers extinguished all the fires and inspected the affected areas. Work had to be temporarily suspended due to the threat of further attacks.

Russian drone strikes Epicenter shopping center in Poltava, injuring one person

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked Sumy region 70 times on October 24, killing one person and injuring nine others.