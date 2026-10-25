Kremlin Says Preparations Underway For Trump-Xi-Putin Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel Astra, citing Russian media, Ukrinform reports.

"Now I can say for certain that Moscow, Beijing and Washington are, in principle, ready to hold it [the trilateral meeting], and preparations for it have already begun," Ushakov said.

He also added that a potential trilateral meeting between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in November would be "exploratory in nature."

Trump says US ready to do business with Ukraine and Russia after war

Ushakov had earlier said that trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine could resume in the first half of November.