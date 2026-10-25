Kremlin Says Preparations Underway For Trump-Xi-Putin Meeting
"Now I can say for certain that Moscow, Beijing and Washington are, in principle, ready to hold it [the trilateral meeting], and preparations for it have already begun," Ushakov said.
He also added that a potential trilateral meeting between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in November would be "exploratory in nature."Read also: Trump says US ready to do business with Ukraine and Russia after war
Ushakov had earlier said that trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine could resume in the first half of November.
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