Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Kremlin Says Preparations Underway For Trump-Xi-Putin Meeting

Kremlin Says Preparations Underway For Trump-Xi-Putin Meeting


Date: 2026-10-25 11:37:36

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel Astra, citing Russian media, Ukrinform reports.

"Now I can say for certain that Moscow, Beijing and Washington are, in principle, ready to hold it [the trilateral meeting], and preparations for it have already begun," Ushakov said.

He also added that a potential trilateral meeting between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in November would be "exploratory in nature."

Read also: Trump says US ready to do business with Ukraine and Russia after war

Ushakov had earlier said that trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine could resume in the first half of November.

MENAFN25102026000193011044ID1111863052


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search