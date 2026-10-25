Russian Drone Attacks Minibus In Kherson, Injuring Six

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"At around 15:11, Russian forces attacked a route minibus with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district. Passengers were inside at the time of the strike. Six injured people with blast injuries were taken to hospital," the statement said.

Medics are currently carrying out further examinations of the injured, the administration said.

"One of the injured men is in extremely critical condition, and intensive care doctors are fighting for his life. Information is being clarified," the administration added.

Kherson region to install 227 mobile shelters along school routes

At around 09:00 on October 25, a Russian drone attacked a 64-year-old woman in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district. She was taken to hospital in moderate condition.