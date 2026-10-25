Israeli Drone Hits Gaza University Campus, Injuring Seven Palestinians

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA, Oct 25 (NNN-Anadolu) -- An Israeli drone strike hit the Islamic University campus in Gaza City on Sunday, injuring seven Palestinians, including five students, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The university said some of the injured students were in a serious condition.

Footage showed crowds gathering at the site, injured students being carried to an ambulance and vehicles damaged in the strike.

The attack caused panic among students and displaced Palestinians sheltering on campus after their homes were destroyed.

The university announced the suspension of academic and administrative activities following the strike.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, while causing widespread destruction affecting around 90 per cent of the territory's civilian infrastructure.

More than 1,500 people have been killed since last year's truce.

--NNN-ANADOLU