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Iran's Army Shoots Down US Lucas Drone Over Bandar Abbas

Iran's Army Shoots Down US Lucas Drone Over Bandar Abbas


Date: 2026-10-25 11:36:55

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

TEHRAN, Oct 25 (NNN-IRNA) -- Iran's Army air defence force has shot down a United States (US) Lucas drone over the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported, citing the Army.

The drone was struck and destroyed on Sunday by air defence systems operating under the country's integrated air defence network, the Army said.

Earlier, the Army chief said that Iran has assessed its enemy's capabilities and was prepared for asymmetric warfare and the equipment required for it.

The downing marks the latest in a series of similar interceptions near the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks.

--NNN-IRNA

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Nam News Network

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