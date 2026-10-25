Two Injured By Falling Missile Debris In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RIYADH, Oct 25 (NNN-SPA) -- Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defence said two people were injured on Sunday when debris from two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group fell in Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah governorates after the missiles were intercepted and destroyed, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The debris injured a Saudi citizen and an Asian resident, and damaged three residential buildings and seven vehicles.

The directorate's teams responded to the incident and followed standard procedures.

Earlier on Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government announced the interception and destruction of 12 missiles and two drones launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia.

--NNN-SPA