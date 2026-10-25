France Arrests 1,314 During Nationwide Protests On Oct 24

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (NNN-Anadolu) -- French authorities arrested 1,314 people during nationwide demonstrations on Saturday, while 53 security personnel were injured, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing France's Interior Ministry on Sunday.

The figures mark a significant decrease compared with the first day of mobilisation on Oct 17, when 2,628 people were arrested and 1,144 members of the security forces were injured, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

According to the ministry, 410,000 people took part in Saturday's demonstrations across France, including 110,000 in Paris.

Trade unions, however, estimated nationwide turnout at nearly 800,000, with 250,000 protesters in the capital.

The ministry said 24 businesses were looted during the demonstrations, compared with 1,522 a week earlier, representing a decline of more than 98 per cent.

It also reported 75 fire-related interventions, down from 2,025 on Oct 17.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described the overall outcome of Saturday's demonstrations as positive, saying security measures had helped prevent widespread looting and damage to public buildings.

In Marseille, 71 people, including 40 adults, were arrested during Saturday's demonstration.

A total of 61 people were placed in police custody, while seven businesses were looted or vandalised.

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan described the demonstration as“peaceful,” despite minor incidents at the end of the march.

He said the situation was significantly calmer than during the Oct 17 protests, when several businesses were looted in the city.

In Paris, 142 people were arrested, including 126 who were placed in police custody, the Paris police prefecture said.

Two businesses were damaged, one of which was also looted, while police prevented protesters from entering another establishment.

Meanwhile, one person sustained a serious hand injury during the demonstration in Clermont-Ferrand, although authorities said there was no loss of fingers.

Another person was seriously injured in the hand during a demonstration in Toulouse.

--NNN-ANADOLU