Delhi CM, City BJP Chief Join Workers In Listening To 'Mann Ki Baat' At Over 6,700 Booths

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and city BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Sunday led party workers in tuning in to the 139th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at over 6,700 booths.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP MPs, ministers in the Delhi Government and MLAs also listened to the radio show with area residents and party workers.

Ramesh Shokhanda, convenor of the Delhi BJP's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, said that 'Mann Ki Baat' was listened to at 6,786 booths across Delhi.

From Sunday, the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha has also launched a programme to listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' among young people across all 14 organisational districts. Yuva Morcha President Rajat Sharma listened to the programme along with Outer Delhi District Yuva Morcha workers.

Malhotra said that the completion of 12 years of 'Mann Ki Baat' is a significant achievement in itself.

Over the years, the Prime Minister has brought national recognition to individuals and initiatives whose work would otherwise have remained largely confined to local levels, he said.

From Punjab's Navi Trinjan initiative to the conservation of the Hewel River in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister highlighted several examples on Sunday that demonstrate the power of self-reliance, environmental conservation and public participation, he said.

He said that the message of 'Vocal for Local' is no longer merely a slogan. Indian local products are now reaching global markets. By promoting khadi, millets, natural farming and locally made products, we can strengthen the economic position of our farmers, artisans, weavers and small entrepreneurs, he said.

Malhotra said that technology-driven healthcare services such as e-Sanjeevani and the cutting-edge research being conducted at the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT Madras demonstrate that, under the leadership of PM Modi, India is moving forward by embracing both tradition and modern science.

He said 'Mann Ki Baat' is not merely a programme of communication, but a unique platform that recognises the collective strength, talent, hard work and spirit of service of crores of citizens across the country.

Through the 139th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister once again conveyed the message that India's real strength lies in the participation of its ordinary citizens, farmers, women, youth, scientists and various sections of society, he said.

The Delhi BJP chief listened to the programme at Ambedkar College in Gokalpuri along with MP Manoj Tiwari, National OBC Morcha President Amarpal Maurya, Delhi Pradesh OBC Morcha President Santosh Pal, Chief Spokesperson Anil Gupta, Office Secretary Kailash Jain, District President Master Vinod, 'Mann Ki Baat' Co-Convenor Mukesh Suryan and Programme Convenor Darshan Singh, in the presence of college students.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta listened to the programme along with MP Yogendra Chandolia, MLA Raj Karan Khatri, District President Vinod Sehrawat, Municipal Councillor Yogesh Rana and other distinguished personalities and local party workers.

MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri listened to 'Mann Ki Baat' at the Senior Citizens' Recreation Centre in Block B, East of Kailash, along with Municipal Councillor Rajpal Singh.

MP Bansuri Swaraj listened to 'Mann Ki Baat' at Government Senior Secondary School in West Patel Nagar, along with District President Virendra Babbar and local party workers.

Former Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva listened to 'Mann Ki Baat' in Mandawali Mandal along with District President Vijender Dhama and local party workers.

Former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay listened to 'Mann Ki Baat' with local party workers at Booth No. 106 in the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency.

Delhi BJP General Secretaries Vishnu Mittal, Yogita Singh and Mohan Lal Gihara also listened to the radio show at various mandals.