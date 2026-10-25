One Workout, Many Nations: Inside The Locker

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SOUTH CAMP, Egypt – At 11 a.m. each workday, personnel from across the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) gather at Herb's Gym in South Camp for The Locker, a CrossFit-style workout that has become more than a place to exercise.

The program brings together service members from different nations, jobs and fitness backgrounds. It provides routine, friendships, and helps to achieve personal goals while serving away from home.

The program began under a previous Alabama Army National Guard battalion (USBATT 75), when its commander, Lt. Col. William Hurd, started a lunchtime workout for his personnel before opening it to the wider MFO community, according to Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Turpin, a Colorado Army National Guard combat medic and one of the program's current leads.

The original name,“The Hurd Locker,” was a play on Hurd's name and the movie“The Hurt Locker.” Australian personnel later took over the program, shortened the name to The Locker and eventually passed responsibility to Turpin and 1st Lt. Morgen Moody, a Colorado Army National Guard health services administration officer and Medical Platoon leader for USBATT 76.

“We were pretty consistent,” Turpin said.“They really liked that we always showed up, and they liked our attitudes and work ethic.”

Turpin and Moody have led The Locker for nearly two months. Turpin follows a structured program developed by a former CrossFit Games competitor, modifying workouts to accommodate available equipment and South Camp weather conditions.

The workouts draw personnel from across the MFO, including members of the Australian, Canadian, Czech, Fijian, and New Zealand contingents.

“I think it's the community aspect and being able to come together as a group over a shared love for something such as fitness,” Moody said.“Seeing people at their different levels, seeing people improve and being able to celebrate that all together is a good why.”

Australian Army Sgt. John Mitchell, an MFO Force Protection security sergeant, joined shortly after arriving in July. The Locker was his first experience with CrossFit in a group setting.

“I've made friends and connections with people and teams I probably wouldn't normally cross paths with,” Mitchell said.“You can have people from completely different backgrounds training together, encouraging each other and having a laugh.”

Mitchell said the program also helps participants handle time away from home.

“We're all away from home, and having something like this gives us a chance to stay fit, make friends, and look after each other,” he said.

For some participants, these friendships continue even after they leave the MFO. Vilikesa Sewale, a Fiji Navy member joined The Locker in November 2025 under Hurd. Almost a year later, he has trained under three different groups of program leads.

“Attending The Locker sessions, I got to meet new people and make new friends from other contingents,” Sewale said.“Most of them have returned back to their country, but we still stay in touch today.”

A rugby player who has represented the Fiji Navy and Republic of Fiji Military Forces teams, Sewale had never tried CrossFit before coming to the MFO. He joined to challenge himself, maintain his fitness and learn new ways to train.

“If I get to take back something from this, I'll probably take back the training programs I've learned from the three different leaderships I came across,” Sewale said. He plans to use what he learned for sports and involve his family in fitness when he returns home.

For Canadian Army Cpl. Cole Bridgman, a geomatics technician, the group setting provides accountability. He started attending after arriving at the MFO three months ago and now participates about every other day.

“I joined The Locker for a more intense workout routine, and having it as a group activity holds me accountable,” Bridgman said.

Capt. Isaiah Hagwood, the MFO chief medical logistics officer, joined in August after Moody introduced him to the program.

“This keeps me distracted and puts a goal in my mind, and that goal is to better my health and wellness,” Hagwood said.“I'm trying to improve myself so whenever I get a chance for something new in my career, I'm ready for any physical assessment.”

Despite the intensity associated with CrossFit, Turpin and Moody emphasize that participants do not need previous experience. Exercises can be modified, allowing everyone to work toward individual goals.

“There is no pressure to do what everyone else is doing,” Turpin said.“There is no pressure to be first.”

As rotations change, Turpin and Moody hope future contingents will continue The Locker. For Moody, what participants take away goes beyond their time at South Camp.

“Memories, longevity and being able to sustain this when you go home if it's something you like,” Moody said.

Hagwood wants the tradition to continue as well – with a few new faces joining the workouts.

“Hopefully one day we catch either the Force Commander or the Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major out there,” Hagwood said.“I know they have a lot of meetings at that time. Maybe they can do them at the gym. Why not?”

The MFO's mission is to support the implementation of the security provisions outlined in Annex I of the Treaty of Peace and other agreed arrangements between Egypt and Israel. The MFO observes, verifies and reports on compliance while facilitating military dialogue between the two nations to strengthen trust, promote transparency and support enduring peace.

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