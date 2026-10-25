When Ayushmann Khurrana Was Ignored By Karan Johar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood now, but there was a time when he was trying his best to make his way into the industry.

As he appeared on one of the earlier seasons of 'Koffee With Karan', Ayushmann recalled his primary meetings with host and director Karan Johar.

It might be exciting to know that KJo was one of the first celebrities that Ayushmann got the chance to interview. During his early days as an RJ, Ayushmann was at an awards show back in 2007 when he met the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker and also asked for his number.

Sharing the incident during the show, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor said,“I was like, 'Can I have your number? I want to be an actor. You gave me a landline number. The next morning, when I called the number and asked to speak to Karan Johar, the person on the other line said, 'We don't audition outsiders and newcomers' or something like that.”

In an attempt to redeem himself, Karan replied,“I gave you the right number. That was very sweet of me! I must've thought that you have potential”.

However, Ayushmann hilariously pointed out that the whole point of the exercise was to reach the filmmaker, which did not happen.

After this, Karan asked Ayushmann why he had never told this story prior to this. Reacting to this, Ayushmann explained that he had to be mindful about what he said.

“When I was an RJ, I could be myself completely and freely say whatever was on my mind,” he added.

Work-wise, Ayushmann was recently seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the forthcoming laughter ride, 'Udta Teer'.

Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the project reached the cinema halls on October 23 this year.