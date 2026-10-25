Telangana CID Arrests 14 Rice Millers For Irregularities In Supply

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 25 (IANS) The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Telangana Police has arrested 14 rice millers for alleged irregularities in the delivery of fine variety rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Following a complaint lodged by the General Manager (Procurement), Civil Supplies Corporation, on October 24, the CID took up an investigation into alleged irregularities in the delivery of rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) during Kharif 2025–26.

The Government of Telangana procured 71.86 lakh tonnes of paddy during Kharif 2025–26, against a target of 59.60 lakh tonnes of rice for delivery to FCI. Preliminary information indicates that certain rice millers allegedly diverted 'Sanna Rakam' (fine variety) paddy allotted to them to the open market and supplied cheaper coarse rice, including rice allegedly sourced from outside the State, in its place.

Inspections by Enforcement and Task Force (ETF) teams, followed by laboratory analysis, reportedly revealed that rice samples supplied in the cases examined did not conform to the 'Sanna Rakam' variety stipulated in the allotments. The alleged substitution raises concerns regarding compliance with the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) Agreement and possible financial loss to the Government, the CID said in a release on Sunday.

In Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Mulugu districts, 16 rice mills reportedly delivered 3,385.820 tonnes of Doddu Rakam (coarse variety) rice against 'Sanna Rakam' allotments. The estimated bonus-related loss in these deliveries is approximately Rs 1.69 crore.

A further quantity of 45,414.833 tonnes had reportedly been allocated for conversion. The potential bonus-related financial implication was estimated at approximately Rs 242 crore. According to the information received, timely intervention by the Civil Supplies authorities and stoppage orders prevented further potential loss. The alleged substitution prima facie establishes violations of the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) agreement for Kharif Marketing Season 2025-2026, criminal breach of trust, wrongful gain, and conspiracy to cause wrongful loss to the Government exchequer.

The CID said that three criminal cases have been registered and 14 millers have been arrested.

The investigation is in progress to establish the alleged diversion and substitution of rice varieties, the role of the concerned millers, the manner in which allotments and conversion requests were processed, collect all documentary, technical and other corroborative evidence, quantify the actual loss, any involvement of officials and other persons, possibility of criminal conspiracy and other offences based on the evidence collected and the applicable law, it added.