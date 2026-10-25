Himachal Plans 15000 Crore Investment To Boost High End Tourism Sector

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Investment Plan

In a major push to promote high-end tourism in the state, with a special focus on infrastructure development and strengthening air connectivity, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced that the state government is planning to invest between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 crore in the tourism sector over the next five years. The Chief Minister made the statement while presiding over the closing ceremony of the Koti Golf Cup-2026 tournament, organised on 24th and 25th October at Golf Course Naldehra in Shimla district, in which over 80 players participated. On the occasion, he presented trophies to the winners and felicitated them for their achievements, a release said.

Aviation and Infrastructure Upgrades

Underscoring the state's focus on aviation infrastructure, CM Sukhu said that Rs 3,000 crore was being spent on land acquisition for the expansion of Kangra airport. "In addition, the state government was also providing Rs 35 crore under the Viability Gap Funding mechanism to support flight operations in the state." The Chief Minister pointed out that the expansion of Kangra airport would enable the operation of larger aircraft, helping increase tourist arrivals and giving a further boost to tourism activities across Himachal.

Connectivity and Sustainability Initiatives

Elaborating on regional connectivity plans, he stated that the government was working towards connecting all district headquarters through heliport facilities. "Efforts were also underway to introduce connecting flights from Shimla to improve air accessibility and make travel more convenient for tourists." Highlighting the government's initiatives to promote sustainable tourism, Sukhu said that 60 eco-tourism sites had been leased out, generating revenue of Rs. 22 crore for the state exchequer.

Focus on Naldehra Golf Course

Praising the Naldehra Golf Course, the Chief Minister described it as one of the state's most scenic golf destinations. He credited Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh for his contribution to the development of the golf course. CM Sukhu reiterated that the state government was committed to making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and was undertaking necessary policy changes to achieve this objective. Recalling his student days, he said he used to visit the area during his college and university years.

Speaking on the occasion, Anirudh Singh said efforts were being made to make Naldehra Golf Course financially self-sustainable. He said the golf course had been opened to tourists and was attracting a large number of visitors. He added that the state government had provided Rs 1.82 crore for the development of the golf course. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Advocate General Anup Rattan, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh, and members and office-bearers of the Koti Golf Club and Naldehra Golf Club were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

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