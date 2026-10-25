Haryana CM Pays Obeisance At Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal In Amritsar

MENAFN - IANS) Amritsar, Oct 25 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid obeisance at the sacred Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal in Punjab's Amritsar city on Sunday and prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of the country and the state.

The Chief Minister received a warm welcome upon arrival at the sacred site.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the country and Haryana on the auspicious occasion of Bhagwan Valmiki's birth anniversary. He said that the life and teachings of Bhagwan Valmiki were a source of inspiration for all humanity. His teachings convey the message of strengthening equality, harmony, brotherhood and moral values in society.

The Chief Minister said that the Ramayana, composed by Bhagwan Valmiki, is an unparalleled scripture embodying Indian culture, ideal values of life and human sensitivities. The thoughts of Bhagwan Valmiki inspire people to follow the path of truth, righteousness, duty and humanity. His teachings continue to play an important role in uniting society and promoting social harmony.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Saini also distributed tricycles to beneficiaries in need. He said that providing assistance to needy people and creating opportunities for them to become self-reliant was a collective responsibility of society. Providing essential facilities to persons with disabilities, making their lives easier and ensuring their inclusion in the mainstream of society were among the government's priorities.

The Chief Minister said that by adopting the teachings of Bhagwan Valmiki in“our lives, we should work together for the dignity, welfare and upliftment of every section of society”. This, he said, would be the true expression of reverence and respect for Bhagwan Valmiki.