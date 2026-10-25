Sona Mohapatra Thanks PM Modi For Ensuring Delhi Doesn't Turn Into Paris Amidst Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw for ensuring that Delhi does not turn into Paris amidst the ongoing student protest.

On Sunday, she wrote on the micro-blogging site, "for reminding me. I've been meaning to thank @DrSJaishankar @AshwiniVaishnaw for their sterling work in external affairs & the railways,the work in the NE by @JM_Scindia & of course everyone who ensured Delhi/India doesn't like Paris/France.@narendramodi @AmitShah4BJP(sic)".

Her tweet comes in response to a user asking her why she never questions the BJP.

A X user shared, "@sonamohapatra why don't you question anyone from ruling party BJP? You are hands after @RahulGandhi in your tweets, but never question the mahaamanav NarendraModi or tadipaar AmitShah, who are holding reigns of entire country. Don't be another spineless andhbhakt celebrity."

For the last couple of days, Sona Mohapatra has been facing backlash for her comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Recently, the singer was bombarded with abusive comments after she questioned Rahul Gandhi over his comments on repairing democracy.

The singer had advised the Congress leader to focus on improving the condition of Himachal Pradesh, which is governed by his party, before thinking about working on the condition of democracy.

Sona Mohapatra shared that she was taken aback by the state of the hills and rivers when she returned to Himachal Pradesh after nine years.

The singer's post went, "Dear @RahulGandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh? I returned after 9 years & was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance. Earn the people's mandate, don't just demand it."

Sona Mohapatra was responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Modi government.

Rahul Gandhi had claimed that the departure of the CEC and the BJP government would give way for the restoration of democracy in the country.

"Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. Then the repair of democracy will begin," he had written.