Gujarat CM Asks BJP Leaders To Ensure Welfare Schemes Reach Every Eligible Beneficiary

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Oct 25 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday urged BJP public representatives and party workers to ensure that no eligible beneficiary was left out of government welfare schemes, stressing the need for greater public awareness, direct engagement with beneficiaries and effective implementation at the local level.

Addressing a meeting of the BJP's South Zone in Surat in the presence of state party president Jagdish Vishwakarma, Patel said: "Public representatives and organisational workers shared the responsibility of ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes introduced by the Central and state governments reached every eligible person, including those at the margins of society."

He emphasised that representatives must remain accessible to the public, prioritise local development needs and address people's grievances.

"Maintaining regular contact with citizens is essential to strengthening good governance, transparency and public trust," he said.

The meeting was attended by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, state Cabinet Minister Jitu Vaghani, state BJP general secretary Dr Prashant Korat, elected representatives from the South Zone and party office-bearers.

The gathering also collectively listened to the 139th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

Vishwakarma, addressing the meeting, said: "The BJP's organisational strength rested on the dedication of its workers, sustained engagement with the public and a systematic approach to functioning."

He called for proper coordination at every level of the organisation to ensure the smooth planning and timely implementation of upcoming party programmes.

He also urged workers to communicate the welfare schemes of the Central and state governments and PM Modi's emphasis on public service and nation-building to people.

Vishwakarma stressed the need to strengthen the party's organisational structure down to the booth level, maintain regular communication with workers and respond effectively to public grievances and expectations.

He further called for stronger coordination between elected representatives and the party organisation to expand the reach and effectiveness of public service activities.

The meeting was part of the BJP's organisational activities in the South Zone, bringing together elected representatives and party functionaries to discuss public engagement, welfare scheme implementation and organisational coordination.