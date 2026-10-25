Delhi Assembly To Host Panel Meet On Uniform Rules For Legislatures On Oct 27

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Delhi Legislative Assembly will host a meeting of the Committee of Presiding Officers, constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to formulate a Uniform Model of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business for Legislative bodies across the country, on October 27, Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Sunday.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana with Vijender Gupta, who is a member of the committee, delivering the welcome address, an official statement said.

Gupta said the meeting would provide an important platform for consultation and coordination among legislative institutions on procedural practices and the strengthening of democratic traditions.

The initiative aims to promote greater consistency in legislative procedures, facilitate the exchange of best practices among State Legislatures and strengthen the effective functioning of democratic institutions, he added.

The meeting will bring together Presiding Officers and representatives of the Legislative Assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi.

The participating Speakers will include Rahul Narwekar (Maharashtra), Kuldeep Singh Pathania (Himachal Pradesh) and Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil (Karnataka), along with other members of the Committee and officials representing the participating Legislatures, the statement said.

The committee will deliberate on a draft report containing recommendations for the proposed Uniform Model Rules.

The discussions are expected to focus on examining the recommendations, addressing issues requiring further consideration and building consensus on a common procedural framework for legislative bodies.

The draft report is expected to be taken up for consideration and adoption, subject to the outcome of the deliberations.

The meeting will also help determine the next steps towards finalising the proposed model rules and taking the recommendations forward through the appropriate institutional process.

The proposed framework is intended to support the orderly, transparent and efficient conduct of legislative business while respecting the institutional requirements of individual legislatures.

"The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat is coordinating arrangements for the visiting Presiding Officers and officials. Each participating delegation will be accompanied by a designated liaison officer to facilitate coordination and protocol. Committee members have been accorded the status of State Guests, and arrangements are being made accordingly," the statement added.