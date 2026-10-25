Canada, Sri Lanka And England Secure Big Wins At Kabaddi Championship

Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship Day 3 Results

The Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship continued with another day of action at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex on Sunday, with Canada, Sri Lanka and England registering wins in the men's competition, while Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh secured victories in the women's event.

Canada began Day 3 with a dominant 74-28 win over Australia in the men's competition. Manpreet Singh led the raiding effort with 15 points, while Anmol Thakur added 16 raid points and Amandeep Ranote contributed seven, according to a press release from the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship. Canada scored 41 raid points and inflicted five All-Outs, while Australia managed just 19 raid points in a one-sided contest.

Men's Competition Highlights

Sri Lanka edged Uganda 36-34 in a closely contested men's match. Milinda Chathuranga led Sri Lanka with 11 points, while Sabihan added nine. Uganda's Mulalira Daglas scored eight points and Sengendo Jimmy contributed six, but Sri Lanka's 10 tackle points and 22 raid points helped them hold on for a narrow victory.

England registered a dominant 68-18 win over Nigeria in the men's competition. Anurajan Ragunathan led the raiding effort with 11 points, while Alvin Jason added 10 raid points. England scored 34 raid points and inflicted five All-Outs, while Nigeria managed just eight successful raids as England controlled the contest.

Women's Competition Highlights

In the women's competition, Nigeria registered a convincing 43-20 win over Singapore. Robert Moses led the raiding effort with 13 points, while Arako Charles added seven. Nigeria scored 21 raid points and 12 tackle points, inflicting three All-Outs, while Singapore managed just 10 successful raids in the defeat.

Sri Lanka's women registered a dominant 65-16 win over England. Deshani led the raiding effort with 14 points, while Hirushi and Nadeeka added eight points each. Sri Lanka scored 41 raid points and inflicted five All-Outs, while England managed just 10 successful raids in a one-sided contest.

Bangladesh's women capped Day 3 with a commanding 75-15 victory over Scotland, with Brishti Biswas producing a match-high 23 points. Anzuara Ratry added seven points as Bangladesh combined 42 raid points with 15 tackle points to overwhelm their opponents. Scotland struggled to build momentum, managing just nine successful raids, while Bangladesh inflicted six All-Outs to seal the biggest win of the day.

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